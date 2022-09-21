Outstanding family home

The many outstanding features of this property include a Scandinavian barbeque hut and generous sized timber summer house with six person hot tub and infrared sauna.

Other external features include a generous private driveway finished in stone, integral garage, front garden finished in lawn, private rear garden finished in lawn, timber decking, paved patio area and range of trees and shrubbery.

Internal accommodation: entrance hall with double glazed front door, grey harbour oak wood laminate floor covering continuing throughout ground floor, stairwell to first floor with glass balustrade, glass panelled doors to lounge, family room and kitchen; furnished cloakroom with wc; lounge 21’3” x 10’11” (6.48m x 3.33m), media wall with recessed television, sound bar and contemporary glass fronted Oynx Avanti electric fire, dual aspect windows and open arch leading to kitchen dining; family room/bedroom 11’8” x 10’10” (3.56m x 3.31m); kitchen through dining room 21’10” x 9’11” (6.67m x 3.04m) with features including modern fitted white high gloss handleless kitchen with range of high and low level storage units and contrasting stone effect melamine work surface, integrated Elica touch screen induction hob, Indesit integrated oven, matching microwave and fridge freezer, double French doors to rear garden.

61A Millbay Road, Islandmagee, Larne, BT40 3RG

First floor: landing with access to roof space and under eaves storage; bedroom 14’10” x 10’0” (4.54m x 3.06m) with partial sea views and views of rural Magheramorne; bedroom 14’10” x 10’11” (4.54m x 3.33m) with partial sea views and views of rural Magheramorne, and grey harbour oak wood laminate floor covering; bedroom 11’1” x 8’5” (3.39m x 2.58m) with partial sea views and views of rural Magheramorne, grey harbour oak wood laminate floor covering; deluxe shower room.

Integral garage 22’10” x 10’0” (6.96m x 3.05m) with utility area to rear.

O\O £319,950

Agents; Colin Graham Residential tel: 028 90832832

