123 Ballynadrone Meadows, Magheralin123 Ballynadrone Meadows, Magheralin
Outstanding modern semi detached home is immaculately finished and perfect for first time buyers and young families

If you are looking for an beautifully finished semi detached property with garage which you can move into without having to even lift a paintbrush, 123 Ballynadrone Meadows in Magheralin could be just the ticket.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:39 BST

Currently on sale from Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) for offers around £195,000, this lovely home is situated within a highly sought after residential development in a very convenient location, only a short distance from the town centres of Moira and Lurgan, providing the perfect family home for commuters due to its proximity to the M1.

Number 123 offers first time buyers and young families alike the opportunity to acquire a modern and fresh property with tasteful decoration throughout.

From the moment you step inside you cannot fail to be blown away by beautiful features such as the dado rail throughout the property and feature wall panelling in the living room.

Internal accommodation comprises of a bright living room with feature stove, spacious kitchen diner, ground floor WC and utility room. On the first floor sits three comfortable bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite, in addition to a stylish family bathroom with separate bath and shower.

A detached garage is a welcome addition to this immaculately presented home. To the rear is a fully enclosed south facing garden with paved patio, providing the perfect space for summer entertainment. There is also ample parking for multiple cars.

This delightful property is immaculately presented throughout.

1. Immaculate presentation

This delightful property is immaculately presented throughout. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

The attractive hallway has a tiled floor and under stair storage.

2. Welcoming space

The attractive hallway has a tiled floor and under stair storage. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

Enjoy cosy evenings in around the feature stove in the attractive living room.

3. Stylish shades

Enjoy cosy evenings in around the feature stove in the attractive living room. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

The welcoming front aspect reception room whiich has a wood-burning stove with slate hearth and feature wall panelling.

4. Immaculately decorated

The welcoming front aspect reception room whiich has a wood-burning stove with slate hearth and feature wall panelling. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

