Crown Breatheasy Mellow Sage – Matt Emulsion Paint – 2.5L, £18, Homebase.

Who doesn’t love a little bit of Scandi style?

Seeing the beauty in simplicity, with its calming and inviting clean lines to champion craftsmanship is nothing new. But this season’s fresh take is to add a pop of colour and channel a little happiness in the home, with pastels to imbibe the A gentle mix of soft, soothing colours, Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert, says using pastels at home provides both a relaxing effect and a rosy optimism that’s well-suited for fresh starts and recharging – what we all need a bit of right now.

“Whether you choose to fill your home with sky blues, seafoam greens, or peachy pinks, these muted tones can help create tranquillity,” says Johnson. The Scandinavian aesthetic of Denmark pastels is turning heads in interior design right now. It soothes the senses and strikes a nice balance between minimalism and maximalism, depending on how you use it. Plus, it pairs perfectly with abstract shapes.”

Modern room set with furniture finished in pastels,

Fresh and new

Easy to slot into your scheme, by introducing Denmark pastels to pale woods and natural finishes, everything looks beautifully fresh and new – the secret is to just go with the flow.

“There’s no wrong way to apply this calming colour scheme,” suggests Johnson. “For example, you could construct a cool, calming corner with a mint-green wall hanging, or go all out and transform your whole home into a dreamy, rainbow sorbet-coloured escape.

“Whichever you choose, we guarantee these happy hues will bring you some much-needed warmth and whimsy, as the cold winter months trudge along,” she adds.

Aurora Wine Glasses – Set of 4, by Fifty Five South, £37, Fy!

A collection of candles, such as two-tone twists in a solid wash of pastel hues or a beautiful bubble shape, is a good way to experiment with colour – paired with a contemporary candlestick or placed on a stoneware plate – it’s a nod to Nordic, but with a modern take. And it’s fun.

Sorbet shades

If you have the budget, a prize piece of furniture in a sorbet shade is the perfect way to break with tradition and shake up those monochrome black and white lines, to reimagine your neutral palette.

As Molly Pusey, vice president of supply, Fy! puts it: “Soft and comforting, the pastel trend allows us to introduce a subtle pop of colour to neutral spaces.

Tropicala Pastel Linen Lampshades, Large and Small Lamp Shades in Stonewashed Linen Fabric, from £24, Etsy.

“From cotton candy pinks to lemon yellow, mix and match these nostalgic hues to create a soothing feel. Play with texture to add further interest, opting for luxe velvets and ceramic pieces, for the finishing touch to your romantic interior.”

Stylish and multifunctional, M&S has just released their new LOFT collection, which includes a neat and compact Dylan fold out sofa bed, to help you introduce new editions to modern spaces, no matter how small. It’s an easy way to mix and match with existing pieces, or a building block for new colourways.

Likewise, their stunning velvet dusty pink accent chair makes a stylish addition, with its luxurious cushioning, padded seat and gold-toned metal feet.

To kick it up a notch, style with a simple cocktail trolley, bottle of Aquavit and some crystal shot glasses, to bring a drop of Scandinavia spirit to the pastel party!

Pastel paint

Elsewhere, Crown Paints have a Breatheasy Matt Emulsion range which features peaceful pastels, in shades such as Mellow Sage. It works brilliantly against pale wood tones, muted textiles or a carefully mixed edit of eclectic pieces.

Not only will it add an airy feel and complement existing white walls, but sage green is trending big time, and is one of the easiest shades to live with, no matter your style – while also being inspired by nature.

And when you’ve stashed away the roller brush and it’s time to tablescape, the clitter-clatter of pastel cutlery and clink of coloured glassware to toast this pretty palette will taste that much sweeter.

To set it off perfectly, dried bouquets are enjoying a ravishing revival, and look beautiful displayed in ceramic torsos, geometric vessels or modish vase bookend sets. And even if you don’t normally think pink, pale pastel grasses work like a dream against terracotta or glazed green vases.

Last but not least, chances are, you’ll want to shine a light on your delightful dalliance with Denmark pastels – and what better way than with a pastel linen lampshade? Etsy has a great range, including Tropikala’s selection of linen shades, which are suitable for table lamps or ceiling lights.

