Period home with sea views

Kildonan is a beautiful detached Georgian family home with uninterrupted sea views towards the Chaine Memorial Tower in Larne.

Located on a double site area with an enclosed garden and courtyard, the property has three reception rooms, a contemporary kitchen/family room, a modern shower room, and four double bedrooms with a separate study/office.

The interior accommodation includes an entrance porch with a PVC glazed door and original tiled flooring. The reception hall retain many original features such as a leaded and coloured glazed door and matching side panels with a beautiful original staircase with under stair storage.

Exterior

There is also a generous cloakroom with pedestal wash hand basin and low flush WC.

The fist reception room has a light mahogany wood surround fireplace with a living flame gas fire and three windows, all enjoying uninterrupted sea views. The dining room has leaded and stained feature windows, again enjoying sea and garden views, with French doors leading onto the patio area and garden. Oak surround fireplace with living flame gas fire. A third reception room also features a gas fire and original cornicing throughout.

The modern kitchen has an extensive range of fitted units including a butler’s pantry and integrated appliances.

There is also a utility room with a built in freezer and sink and laminated work surfaces.

Kitchen

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a study/office, as well as a contemporary shower room with under floor heating. There is a separate WC with vanity unit and low flush toilet.

The property is situated on a spacious double site with gardens in lawns to front, side and rear with flower beds and a variety of shrubs, an original feature stone wall, and a brick courtyard and patio area.

There us a garage with light and power and the option to convert ground and first floor into an office/games room/granny annex, subject to normal building control approval.

Bathroom

Views of the tower

