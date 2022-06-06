Portadown property: Beautiful four-bedroom home ideal for outdoor entertaining

It is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707) for £345,000.

LwenWith spacious accommodation indoors and plenty of space outside for entertaining, this lovely home really does tick so many boxes.

The attractive lounge (12’3” x 17’10”) and family room (12’2“ x 11‘10”) each feature a stove for cosy nights in and have laminate flooring.

The kitchen / dining area (11’ x 23’8”) is finished in modern shades and combines good looks with practicality.

With a range of high and low-level units, the kitchen has a built in dishwasher, fridge and freezer and quartz worktops.

A centre island provides extra working space as well as a spot for casual dining.

Leading off the kitchen / dining area is a bright sun lounge (11’ x 10’8” with French doors leading to the rear garden.

The utility room, with high and low level units and sink, is plumbed for an automatic washing machine.

Also downstairs is a cloakroom with stylish wall panelling, WC and wash hand basin

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom (12’1” x 12’7”) has a walk-in wardrobe and is finished with a laminate floor.

The en suite features a walk-in double shower with rain shower head and separate shower attachment, partially tiled walls, fully tiled floor,low flush WC and vanity unit.

Two of the other three bedrooms also have built-in wardrobes.

The beautiful family bathroom bath features a walk-in shower, low flush WC and vanity unit.

Outside this impressive home are beautifully landscaped gardens set in lawns, patio and flower beds plus paved areas for low maintenance.

There is also a tarmac driveway leading to the garage.

1. The attractive lounge. Photo Sales

2. The lounge has a stove for cosy nights in. Photo Sales

3. The kitchen has quartz worktops and built-in appliances. Photo Sales

4. The sun lounge has French doors leading on to the rear garden. Photo Sales