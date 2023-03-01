From the moment you step inside 79 Huntingdale Lodge, Portadown you cannot fail to notice the abundance of natural light that floods through this beautifully presented home creating a welcoming and calming environment.

This lovely four-bedroomed, detached property is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers around £225,000.

The spacious lounge is the perfect retreat to relax, with a multi fuel stove providing a wonderful centrepiece for cosy nights in.

The heart of every home is the kitchen, and this one is a beauty! Much care and planning went into the design and practicality of the layout of this sleek modern kitchen with excellent storage including built -larder and an array of integrated appliances. It is complimented by a practical peninsula island with ceramic hob to allow the family cook to prepare meals while enjoying conversations with family seated at the island or in the dining area.

A utility room and downstairs WC complete the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, the master benefiting from an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The family bathroom has a corner style bath and separate shower.

There is excellent storage throughout the home with bespoke understair solutions creating quite an impressive feature, and there is a partially floored roofspace.

The garage can be accessed via the utility room as well as the up and over door.

For those that enjoy spending time in the garden, this one offers that opportunity in abundance. The wraparound gardens will awake with colour and blooms thanks to mature shrubs, plants and fruit trees. Each section of the garden has its own personality, enhanced by a bespoke timber entertaining gazebo and garden room with insulated sauna making this the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining.

1 . Abundance of natural light The living room has a front aspect and a wood burning stove with tiled hearth for cosy evenings in. The attractively decorated room is set off beautifully with a solid oak herringbone floor. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

2 . Room to relax The spacious living room is the perfect retreat to relax and has been decorated in modern neutral tones. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

3 . Designed for living The kitchen / dining area has an extensive range of floor to ceiling kitchen units with quartz countertop. Features include a magic corner unit, double pantry with power points, larder unit,, Blanco stainless steel sink with Quooker boiling and filter water tap. There is also an iIsland workstation with quartz counter top and seating for six to seven people. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

4 . Clean lines The luxurious modern kitchen has an excellent range of integrated appliances. Other features include a pull-out electric socket with Bluetooth speaker and USB charging points. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales