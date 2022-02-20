Portadown property: Fabulous four-bedroom home with panoramic countryside views

This four-bedroom property offers spacious accommodation with two beautiful reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Stylishly designed for practical living, this home has been tastefully finished to a high specification both inside and out.

It is on sale through The Agent NI (tel: 028 3868 0707) with offers over £495,000.

The entrance hall with beamed ceiling provides a welcoming feel to this lovely home.

The sitting room (18’4” x 16’3”) has a feature window over the surrounding countryside with doors to the patio. It has an attractive fireplace with wood burner and exposed beams with spot lights.

The beautiful kitchen / living area (34’9” x 23’4”) has a feature fireplace with double front multi-fuel stove and feature windows with panoramic country views.

An eye-catching vaulted ceiling with beams adds to the atmosphere of this practical living space.

The kitchen features a range of high and low level units, an island unit, gas hob and electric range. A Belfast sink complements the design. A utility / cloakroom and separate larder cupboard add to the practicalities of the ground floor accommodation.

The master bedroom (12.9” x 21’2”) has a walk in wardrobe and dressing area. It has an en suite with bath with shower attachment, toilet, sink with storage and tiled floor.

Bedroom 1 (11’6” x 11’4”) comes with an en suite with shower, sink, toilet and tiled floor.

Bedroom 2 (12’2”x 15’2”) has attractive exposed beams and a walk-in hot press with shelving.

The bathroom has a separate shower, vanity units, toilet, heated towel rail and feature beams with spotlghts.

There is also a home office.

Outside, the double garage has a sink, shelving and work station with a staircase to landing with eaves storage and leading to a bedroom (16’5” x 11’2”) with storage.

The property has beautifully landscaped gardens, extensive rear patio area with feature flower beds leading to potting shed, greenhouse (with electric and water supply) and enclosed storage area (with electric shutter) for logs, coal and garden equipment.

There is also the potential to develop the property further.

1. Fabulous countryside living is offered at 28a Whiteside Hill, Portadown. Photo Sales

2. The stylish entrance to the property. Photo Sales

3. The interior of this property has been tastefully decorated. Photo Sales

4. The kitchen / living area features a double fronted multi-fuel stove and enjoys panoramic country views. Photo Sales