Portadown property: this four-bedroom family home is perfect for open-plan living

It is currently on sale through The Agent NI (tel: 028 3868 0707) with an asking price of £264,950.

The lounge - measuring 12’9” x 11’2” - is an attractive bright space, with fully tiled floor and feature fireplace with a stove for cosy nights in.

It leads into the stylish kitchen / family area (11’5” x 12’ 2”) which has been tastefully decorated in modern neutral shades.

The attractive luxury kitchen has a range of high and low level units and a centre island / breakfast bar - perfect for relaxing with a morning coffee.

With built-in appliances including oven and hob, fridge, freezer and dishwasher, the kitchen is both beautiful and practical.

A bright sun lounge adds to the extensive ground floor space, with French doors leading to the rear garden.

There is also a ground floor cloakroom and home office, again with tiled floor.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and a separate bathroom.

Bedroom one: (11’3” x 11’4”) with built-in wardrobe and en suite featuring low flush WC, walk-in shower, rain showerhead with separate shower attachment, fully tiled walls and floor and a towel radiator.

Bedroom two: (15’ x 8’7”).

Bedroom three; (11’1” x 12’ 8”) with en suite featuring vanity unit, corner bath, low flush WC, fully tiled walls and floor and a towel radiator.

Bedroom four : (13’3” x 7’5”).

The bathroom has a panel bath, vanity unit, low flush WC, fully tiled walls and floor and a walk-in shower rain shower head attachment.

Outside this large corner site has gardens laid in lawns with patio area.

There is also a tarmac driveway with plenty of parking space.

1. The open plan living area. Photo Sales

2. 10 Bachelors Close is decorated to a high standard throughout. Photo Sales

3. The spacious open-plan kitchen / living area is finished in modern neutral tones.. Photo Sales

4. The well-equipped kitchen area has an island unit - perfect for casual dining. Photo Sales