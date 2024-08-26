19a Ardreagh Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, BT51 4DN. Offers around £474,950.

Built in 2018 and designed by the owner himself (a well established local architect) this luxurious detached house with detached garage is set on a spacious site which borders the Aghadowey River to the rear with its picturesque views.

The house has been designed with passive house principles to utilise free solar energy. This impressive property has been finished to a high specification and provides numerous features in this high quality and spacious home.

The property has four bedrooms and two receptions.

The property is conveniently located to Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady, Maghera and beyond for commuting to work or for other various purposes. This property is sure to appeal to a wide range of potential purchasers including those wishing to blend modern living in a country setting.

The selling agent – McAfee Properties and Mortgages – highly recommend an early internal inspection to fully appreciate the location and accommodation of this high quality rural family home.

Offers around £474,950. For further information contact McAfee Properties and Mortgages on 028 2766 7676 or go to www.mcafeeproperties.co.uk/