£1m new Home Bargains store to open in Lurgan this Saturday

New Home Bargains store is still recruiting new staff

The store, which has been specially built at Millennium Way, stretches across 2,300 sq metres - almost 1,000 sq metres more than originally planned.

Workers are currently out-fitting the store which plans to open officially on Saturday, September 3 at 8.30am.

One of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, Home Bargains has invested approximately £1 million in its new store, creating 60 new jobs in the local community. In total, the store will employ 64 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores.

There is free parking at the Millennium Way location with a total of 147 car parking spaces as well as 18 disabled bays.

Disabled people will be well catered for also with electronic sliding doors and with no steps to allow ease of access for wheelchairs as well as pushing trolleys and prams.

It will also be donating £2,000 to a local charity, Voice of Young People in Care (VOYPIC), which supports young people with lived experience of care across Northern Ireland.

VOYPIC works with young people to help them to find their voice and set their own agenda for change, using specialist knowledge and insight into the views and experiences of children and young people and working in partnership with them to influence the development of legislation, policy and practice.

Alicia Toal, chief executive at VOYPIC, said: “Many thanks to everyone at Home Bargains, Lurgan, for this very kind donation to our work supporting children and young people in care. At VOYPIC, we want every child in care to feel safe, valued and loved, and every young person leaving care to do so with dignity, respect and to thrive into adulthood.

“For almost 30 years, we have worked with young people living in and leaving care, helping to make sure their voice is heard on the issues that are important to them. We look forward to using this money to help support more young people to come together, learn new skills and create their own agenda for change.”

Robert Armstrong, the new Lurgan store manager, explained: “We’re really excited about the opening of the new store in Lurgan, creating local jobs and investing in the community.

“The work the team do at VOYPIC is invaluable to young people across Northern Ireland, and we’re proud to be able to support them in this way.”

The 30,632 sq. ft new build store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food. The store will also benefit from its own bakery.

Robert added: “Lurgan will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

The new Lurgan store will join over 575 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Owned by TJ Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, the firm has another two units in Craigavon at Rushmere Shopping Centre and Marlborough Retail Park.