I’ll be getting into the Christmas spirit by decorating later this week, inviting nature indoors withseasonal, natural foliage for decorations, where I can. Robins have been the unofficial bird ofChristmas for a long time, and I know I’ll be adding to my collection this year by purchasing some ofthe beautiful felt and wooden Robins that can be used year-on-year.It’s not just choosing gifts I enjoy; I love wrapping presents. Picking the right wrapping paper is aneasy win when it comes to having a more sustainable Christmas. Did you know that it’s estimatedthe UK uses 227,000 miles of Christmas wrapping every year? This year, I’m buying my recyclablepaper from the RSPB store – I just need to decide if I want the puffins or owl design. I might even tryusing fabric for a few presents this year, as these simple squares of fabric can be used again andagain.I’ll also be attending Belfast’s Window on Wildlife to get me in the festive spirt with some fantasticfamily-friendly events lined up. A little, red-breasted birdie tells me that Mrs Claus is making a guestappearance with a fun afternoon of arts and crafts on the 2 December, perfect for the little ones. Iknow I’m especially looking forward to the Winter Solstice event on the 21 December, with wardenAoife, who will be sharing the history and traditions behind the day.It’s the perfect time of year to spend with family and friends, and we all know its presence ratherthan presents that mean the most. Shared experiences can bring joy, create warm memories and areoften more appreciated than a purchased gift.Getting out in nature is a great way to reconnect, and here in Northern Ireland we have lots on ourdoorsteps. For those, who want to explore all year round, you could consider an RSPB membershipfor friends and family. Costing as little as £6 a month, a family membership is a great way to helpyour loved ones discover nature this Christmas and throughout the year.Find out more at www.rspb.org.uk