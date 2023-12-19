The Big Garden Birdwatch is back for it’s 45th year, running between January 26-28, 2024

Last year, over nine million birds were counted as part of the Big Garden Birdwatch, and it’s always amazing to see people come together to look out for birds, from keen birders to new nature enthusiasts.

​This year, the Big Garden Birdwatch is back for it’s 45th year, running between 26-28 January. If you don’t have a garden to take part, that’s okay! Counting birds from your balcony, park, or even your doorstep helps play a vital role in understanding how our feathered friends are faring here in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK.

Across the UK, over half a million people took part in Big Garden Birdwatch 2023, counting a whopping 9.1 million birds. House Sparrows took the top spot but counts of these chirpy birds are down by 57% compared to the first Birdwatch in 1979. In fact, we’ve lost 38 million birds from UK skies in the last 60 years. With birds facing so many challenges, it’s more important than ever to get involved in the Birdwatch. Every bird you do – or don’t – count will give us a valuable insight into how garden birds are faring.

That’s why I’ll be spending time over the next few weeks getting the garden ready. I’ll start by cleaning all the feeders out before topping them up with some of the birds favourites and filling up the bird bath. It’s important to remove old food and clean your feeders weekly, as disease can be a serious issue. If you haven’t got a garden or space for a bird feeder, a window feeder makes for a wonderful alternative, and gives the added benefit of being able to see some cheeky Blue-tits or feisty Robins up close.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is the perfect opportunity to sit down and embrace nature for an hour. I’ll be settling down in the back garden (weather depending!) with a warm cup of tea and a cosy blanket, pen and paper at the ready to see what wildlife pays me a visit. Counting the birds is always fascinating as you’re never sure what nature might deliver. Last year I spotted 2 Goldfinches, a new one for my count.