Blue tit Cyanistes caeruleus, adult feeding chicks in natural nest hole

Parents birds will be foraging for food such as earthworms and caterpillars. If the weather turns very wet or dry, natural food shortages can be a problem. You can help by putting put high protein bird food such as fat balls and mealworms to supplement the shortage. It’s also really helpful to top up bird baths or have water in the garden that they can use to drink from and take a leisurely bath as the temperature warms.

At this time of year, it’s common to see young birds clumsily hopping around on the ground, perhaps taking shelter within hedgerows or shrubs as they get to grips with the world. It’s an easy mistake for people to think they have been abandoned or need help, but in most cases, there is no need to step-in. It might be tempting to intervene but removing a healthy fledgling from the wild can really reduce its chance of long-term survival. Parent birds are much more skilled at looking after their offspring than us humans.

There are however some exceptions to this, and a helping hand might be required.

Nestlings – if a baby bird is unfeathered or covered in fluffy down, it’s a nestling that has left the nest to early. Occasionally it’s possible to put them back into their nest, but only if you’re sure which nest it came from and if its safe to do so. If a healthy chick can’t be placed in its nest, it will be dependant on humans for survival and should be passed onto an expert rehabilitator as soon as possible.

Immediate Danger – If the baby bird is in the middle of a busy road, gently place them somewhere safe close by, potentially under a hedge. It’s important not to move them too far from where you found them so their parents can locate them

Injury – If a young bird has an injury then contact a local vet or wildlife rehabilitator.

