Nestled between the award winning villages of Ahoghill and Cullybackey, this is rural living at its best while still being in close proximity to local schools and amenities.

With a wide array of features including central BEAM vacuum system, back up generator, gallery landing and solid oak doors throughout, no expense has been spared with this property. Accommodation includes kitchen/diner/lounge, drawing room, utility, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Externally the property enjoys a sweeping tarmac driveway with gates to the front, paved patio area to the rear with gardens laid to lawn. A two storey garage with w/c and wooden shed ensure ample storage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12A BALLYCONNELLY ROAD, Cullybackey, Ballymena BT42 1JF

Internal accommodation: Ground floor - entrance hall with central staircase, understairs storage and ceramic tile floor; drawing room (28’9” x 15’8”) with features including open fire with stunning sandstone surround and hearth, floor to ceiling sash window, French doors to rear, solid wooden floor, gallery landing over, oak beam; kitchen/dining/lounge (29’1” x 15’6”) with features including a range of eye and low level cream units with laminate worktop, Rangemaster stove with extractor over, one bowl stainless steel sink with drainer bay and mixer tap, space for fridge/freezer, multi fuel stove set on slate hearth with oak mantle, Oak beam; utility (7’8” x 6’1”) with features including matching eye and low level cream units plus larder cupboard, one bowl stainless steel sink with drainer bay and mixer tap, plumbed for washing machine and space for tumble dryer; shower room (7’7” x 5’8”).

First floor: gallery landing with solid wooden floors; master bedroom (15’6” x 12’5”) with en-suite (11’7” x 8’10” max); bedroom (15’9” x 15’6”) with ensuite (7’4” x 6’3”); bedroom (15’9” max x 15’6”) with en-suite (6’10” x 6’8”). Second floor: bedroom (14’3” x 14’1”) with eaves storage; bedroom (14’4” x 13’7”) with eaves storage; bathroom (11’8” x 4’10”).

*12A Ballyconnelly Road,

Cullybackey,

12A BALLYCONNELLY ROAD, Cullybackey, Ballymena BT42 1JF

Ballymena BT42 1JF

O\A £335,000

Agents: 360 Properties Tel: 028 25654744

--

No expense has been spared with this property

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

The spacious kitchen

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Thank you

https://www.newsletter.co.uk

The spacious gallery landing

One of the bathrooms

Large drawing room with gallery landing

One of the five bedrooms