Save money by making your own Christmas decorations with garden trimmings

A branch chandelier created by Mary-Anne Da'marzo, founder and head florist of The Last Bunch.

Christmas tree offcuts can be really useful for wreaths and table decorations, while berries, variegated foliage and colourful stems can add vibrancy to other displays around the home.

Which plants to use

“Dogwood (cornus) has brilliantly adaptable and strikingly coloured stems, perfect to add structure to a display or create a simple wreath base,” says Sarah Squire, chair of Squire’s Garden Centres (squiresgardencentres.co.uk).

“Look out for ‘Midwinter Fire’, ‘Winter Beauty’ and ‘Baton Rouge’, which are shining stars of the outdoors in winter with their vibrant stems. Willow has brilliantly flexible stems in yellow or green, so this is another good option too.

“Corkscrew hazel (Corylus avellana ‘Contorta’) is a super stem to bring in from the garden,” she adds. “Its contorted, twisted stems look great in a vase simply adorned with baubles, or as a framework for a feature piece. It also makes for a useful orchid ‘stake’ if you are fortunate to have this exotic houseplant in your home this festive season.”

Forage for foliage

There are many options when it comes to foliage, says Squire, including variegated holly, Ilex aquifolium ‘Variegata’, which provides a wonderful blend of colour.

“Variegated ivy with green and white/cream-coloured leaves may be found in abundance at this time of year and, when it carries berries, it lends added interest to a display,” she adds.

“Conifers should not be overlooked to add texture and layering to a display. Blue cypress has striking soft blue/silver foliage and a lemony scent and works well with lots of other natural textures brought in from the outdoors.”

Craft a super centrepiece

