Seldom does a property like Oakwood House present itself to the sales market and is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a magnificent Country house set within its own private grounds extending to C.2.8 acres.

The location is excellent with the M1 motorway link just two minutes’ drive away.

Oakwood House has been thoughtfully designed taking its inspiration from the Georgian era and has an array of features such as 10ft ceilings, sash windows, and deep moulded skirtings and architraves giving it an authentic feel throughout.

26 Dunseark Road, Dungannon

Internally you cannot fail to be impressed by the natural lighting that floods every room, and in particular the kitchen which has a beautiful, glazed roof creating quite a feature.

Generous PC allowances are incorporated in the sale to allow personal selection of the kitchen and bathrooms. Careful consideration has been given to the style of flooring already laid in most of the home to ensure that it is timeless and in keeping with the strong character of Oakwood.

A triple garage block with car port and games room compliments this fine property and creates a traditional courtyard feel to the rear. The extensive gardens wrap around the home, with a sweeping drive leading to electric gates at the entrance.

Living area

Kitchen

