Shane Todd to host first ever PropertyPal Awards
Much loved local comedian, Shane Todd, has been announced as host of the inaugural PropertyPal Awards.
Taking place at Ulster Transport Museum in November, tickets are available from Tuesday, September 13.
Speaking about the event, Shane Todd, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting the first ever PropertyPal Awards, especially since they promised me another mansion in Cultra in lieu of a fee.
“It’s going to be a great night celebrating the industry and the achievements of the past year.”
Award submissions are open across several business areas including corporate social responsibility, green initiatives, property development, sales and lettings agents, and many more.
The submissions will be analysed by an independent expert panel of judges from the property sector, with charity partner PIPS there on the night.
Entries will close on Thursday, September 29.