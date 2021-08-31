Spacious villa on scenic site

This property is ideal for growing families who wish to enjoy stunning views and countryside living.

Inside is a living room, conservatory, three bedrooms and bathroom, an open plan kitchen/dining and utility.

Outside, this home enjoys a sweeping tarmac driveway and garden which includes lawn, brick patio area and mature shrubbery and also benefits from a double garage with power and lighting.

67 CARNALBANAGH ROAD, Glenarm, Ballymena BT44 0BS

Other attributes include oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

Planning permission has been granted for a single story extension.

Internal accommodation: Ground floor - hall 22’6” x 7’5” (max) with composite door; living room 22’1”x 12’8” with wood burning stove with granite hearth and marble surround, patio doors to rear; kitchen/dining room 26’9” x 12’9” with features including a range of eye and low level units with granite worktops, integrated appliances to include dishwasher and fridge/freezer, space for range cooker with mantle and built in extractor, larder unit, one bowl stainless steel Franke sink with mixer tap and Quooker boiling water tap, central bespoke island with granite worktop, butcher block and pop-up sockets, fully tiled floor with French door leading to: conservatory 14’1” x 13’8” with gas fire with granite hearth and patio doors leading to the rear of the property; rear hall; utility 7’9” x 5’; bedroom 10’1” x 8’7” with solid wooden floor; bathroom 7’5”x 5’5”.

First floor - landing & stairs with built in slide robes and hotpress; master bedroom 12’8” x 11’9” with built in eaves sliderobes; bedroom 12’2” x 10’7” with built in eaves sliderobes.

External accommodation includes: double garage 27’ x 17’9” with partly floored loft; garden shed 9’2’’ x 9’2’’; greenhouse

*Planning permission has been granted for a single story extension - plans are available upon request from the office.

**67 Carnalbanagh Road,

Glenarm,

The stunning kitchen

Ballymena BT44 0BS

O\A £275,000

Agents: 360 Properties Tel: 028 25654744

The spacious conservatory

The home is beautifully finished inside

One of the reception rooms

The property is Ideal for growing families who wish to enjoy stunning views and countryside living