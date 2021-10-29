Spectacular countryside home

That is why Independent Property Estates are honoured to present 5 Megarrystown Road, Moira– a magnificent family residence situated with stunning countryside views that roll as far as the eye can see. The attention to detail and finish throughout this home is undeniably the last word in luxury.

This property is the epitome of exemplary design, perfect placement and ultimate serenity.

This stunning home is situated on a gently elevated site and is easily accessible from both Dromore and Hillsborough.

You cannot help but be overwhelmed by the quality specification and the thoughtfulness when designing this turn-key residence. This family residence covers approximately 3,000 sq. ft. offering superb accommodation, generous living space and a breathtaking, manicured gardens and entertainments areas which benefits from the sunshine all day long.

When you take your first step into 5 Megarrystown Road you will fully appreciate the extent of the current owners work in modernising this home and immediately the tone is set for what is to come as you start your journey through this luxurious, modern and contemporary property. This beautiful home comprises of four bedrooms, the master bedroom benefitting an en suite shower room, there are three reception rooms, an optional home office / sunroom / seating area on the landing, a luxury fitted kitchen / dining area, a utility room, a ground floor W.C. and a deluxe first floor bathroom suite.

The property also boasts an exceptionally well finished detached double garage. Outside there is a stunning entertainment area with extensive wraparound gardens with rolling lawns, multiple entertainment/ relaxing areas which are perfectly positioned to take advantage of the all-day sunshine and stunning elevated views of Cave Hill and beyond.

There is also a stream surrounding the property.