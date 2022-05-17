Stunning cottage style home

The property sits on approximately two acres, with stunning views over the valley, which sports fishing, whilst the summer house provides the perfect platform for canoeing from your own river bank.

The dwelling has been designed with a remarkable eye for detail, positioned and constructed to maximise the setting, with the rear of the property taking in aspects of the river from every room, with patio doors onto the decked area. There is also planning permission for an annex to the rear, for those seeking additional accommodation.

Internal accommodation: Ground floor - hallway; open plan lounge/dining/kitchen (27’1” x 17’7”) panelled vaulted ceiling, lounge/dining - includes wood burning stove unit, double patio doors overlooking the river and opening onto decking and double doors to lounge, kitchen - includes range of Oak Shaker units, red granite worktops with sunken sink unit, rangemaster cooker, and portable Island breakfast unit; walk in pantry; dining room (15’0” x 12’9”) patio doors to decking; sitting room (14’8” x 10’9”) double patio doors onto decking with aspects on to river; bedroom (13’5” x 11’2”) access to bathroom (10’8” x 8’8”) with white three piece suite; bedroom (12’3” x 10‘8”) with patio doors on to decking, aspect on to river, dressing room (8’8” x 4’7”), en-suite wet room (10’8” x 8’8”); utility room (13’8” x 6’0”). First floor - bedroom (13’4” x 9’11”), dressing room (10’7” x 7’4”), ‘Jack and Jill’ en-suite (13’4” x 10’3”); bedroom (21’0” x 9’8”).

14 DROMONA ROAD, Cullybackey, Ballymena BT42 1NT

External: front - private entrance, driveway and parking area, chicken run; side - paddock area; rear - mature greenery leading to banks of river, mature trees and grass areas throughout, fully enclosed outdoor entertaining area with brick built BBQ; Outbuildings - detached double garage, potting shed, triple wooden sheds, summer house over pond.

O/A £525,000

Agents - Rainey & Gregg tel: 028 25645225

The property sits on approximately 2 acres, with stunning big sky views over the valley

One of the three receptions

The kitchen

The Dining room has patio doors to decking

One of the bathrooms

One of the four bedrooms