Stunning country home

If walls could talk this home would have many stories to tell.

It is a five-bedroom detached bungalow that has developed over the years.

It began life in 1897 as a little country cottage and over the years it has been extended and renovated yet retains much of its original charm and character.

The accommodation extends to approximately 2,190 sq ft offering flexible living space that can be easily adaptable to suit your family needs.

On the ground floor there is a gorgeous drawing room with multifuel stove, luxury fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and recently refitted contemporary bathroom.

On the first floor there is a relaxed first floor lounge, three double bedrooms, one with dressing room and WC room.

The gardens extend to approximately 0.7 acres and offer something for everyone.

There are lawns, vegetable beds and a secret garden for children to explore, build dens and play hide and seek.

The double garage has a floored loft offering potential for a games room/teenage den.

The idyllic location offers complete escapism yet is just over half a mile to Maghaberry Village, 3.5 miles to M1 access at Moira and about 6.5 miles to Lisburn City Centre.

FEATURES

Drawing room with mutlifuel stove

Fitted kitchen/dining area

Two ground floor bedrooms

Recently refitted contemporary bathroom

First floor family room

Three further bedrooms

WC room

Detached double garage with floored loft

UPVC double glazing

Oil fired heating

Large gardens to the front, side and rear extending to approximately 0.7 acres

1 . Photo Sales

2 . Photo Sales

3 . Photo Sales

4 . Photo Sales