Lounge 2

Number 26 Quayside is a stunning duplex apartment enjoying a prime location overlooking Carrickfergus Marina, with views stretching over Belfast Lough to the Co Down coast and as far as the city centre.

Presented to an exceptionally high standard, the property offers a wealth of well planned accommodation that extends to around 3000 square feet.

The apartment boasts features such as an imposing circular reception hall with a sweeping tiled staircase to the upper floor, whilst the open plan lounge/dining room is some 49 feet in length with a stunning glazed floor to ceiling curved wall with doors to the balcony. It includes a raised contemporary gas fire with a stainless steel back. The lounge is overlooked from the upper floor by a minstrel type gallery.

Dining area

The hand-painted Robinson’s kitchen includes an extensive range of high and low level units with granite worktops, upstands and windowsills. It is fitted with an inlaid stainless steel sink unit with mixer taps and vegetable basin, and an island unit incorporating a breakfast bar. Appliances include a Bosch eye-level oven and microwave, five ring gas hob, Neff stainless steel extractor hood, and an integrated Neff dishwasher.

The master bedroom features a circular plinth a with built in king-sized bed unit including headboard, beside units, shelving and cushioned seating. The room is fitted extensive range of built in units, a Velux window, and a separate dressing room comprising a range of built in robes. Connected to the master bedroom is an en-suite featuring a large Jacuzzi-style bath and a separate walk in shower cubicle.

There are a further two bedrooms, both with en-suite access and built in storage units.

With major shopping facilities, a cinema and restaurants all within easy walking distance and only a 30 minute commute to Belfast city centre and city and international airports, this exceptional penthouse apartment offers the complete package of space, style, comfort and convenience, coupled with an enviable location.

Bathroom

