Stunning five-bedroom home

Number 14, Portsmouth Gardens is a stunning detached family home offering a wealth of contemporary living accommodation.

The property features a spacious lounge, modern fitted kitchen/dining area, utility room, and five well proportioned bedrooms.

Modern day necessities include an oil fired central heating system, double glazed windows and attached garage.

14 Portsmouth Gardens

Situated in a small, well-regarded development, the home is close to local schools.

The downstairs accommodation features a reception hall with marble tiled floor, along with a cloakroom with WC and wash hand basin.

The lounge (7.69m x 3.84m) includes a feature fireplace with Mexican pine surround, cast iron inset and a tiled hearth incorporating an open fire, and is finished with an oak wood strip floor and PVC double glazed French doors to the rear garden.

The kitchen/dining area (6.1m x 3.54m) is fitted with a modern range of high and low level units, a centre island with sink unit, and a marble tiled floor and granite worktops.

Kitchen

A utility room also features an excellent range of fitted units and is plumbed for washing machine, with a door to the rear garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, with an en-suite shower room comprising a tiled shower cubicle with wall mounted shower, pedestal wash hand basin and low flush WC.

There are four additional bedrooms, one with a range of fitted robes with mirrored sliding doors.

The master bathroom features a deluxe white suite comprising a free standing claw foot bath with telephone hand shower, pedestal wash hand basin and low flush WC. The room ins finished with part wood panelled walls and an exposed wood strip floor, with a feature radiator.

Bedroom

The property has an attached garage with roller door, light and power; a front garden, and a beautifully enclosed and private rear garden laid in lawn with a variety of plants, shrubs and a paved patio area.

