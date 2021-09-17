Stunning Hillsborough home

The delightful residence is set in a serene and picturesque location with beautiful country views and, is still only a short drive to Hillsborough, Lisburn and Belfast.

The deceptive exterior hides the homely and expansive living space which briefly comprises five bedrooms and four reception rooms.

The property is beautifully finished and is ready for a new family to move in and enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Externally the picturesque mature grounds offer considerable privacy and year round pleasure with many colourful shrubs, trees and bushes, various patio areas and excellent parking surrounding the house and a detached garage.

FEATURES

Entrance porch and spacious entrance hall with feature vaulted ceiling;

Open plan drawing room to formal dining room with stone fireplace and wood burner;

Lounge with exposed brick fireplace and wood burner;

Modern fitted kitchen with a range of gloss high and low level units, stone work surfaces, integrated Bosch microwave and double ovens, hob, feature stainless steel extractor fan over, integrated dishwasher, 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink unit, stone drainer, space for fridge/freezer, island unit with units, stone work surfaces, breakfast bar, built-in larder cupboard;

Cloakroom/wc and utility room;

Stunning master suite with home office/snug with wood burner, master bedroom and ensuite bathroom;

Four further bedrooms to the front of the property, two with ensuite shower rooms;

Family bathroom;

Lower level with granny flat/home office, modern fitted kitchen and cloakroom/wc;

Oil fired central heating / triple glazed windows;