Stunning home with pool

This exceptional five bedroom detached country residence features swimming pool, cinema room, gym and triple garage.

With outstanding views looking out over Slieve Gallion, externally the property has been finished to the highest specification with amazing tree lined driveway from the Coltrim Road with second access from the Cookstown Road.

The Property also benefits from security system, private courtyard and fitted EV charging point.

50 Cookstown Rd, Moneymore

There is also the option to purchase 11 acres of good agricultural land with frontage to the Cookstown Road and two building sites with outlinbe planning permission.

Can be sold all as one or in four separate lots.

ENTRANCE HALL: Open plan entrance hallway with Oak flooring. Split level to open plan living area. Glass fronted stove feature fireplace.

OPEN PLAN KITCHEN, LIVING AND DINING: Exceptional living space providing an open plan living, kitchen & dining area. Kitchen area with excellent range of hand painted units and electrical appliances, feature centre island with granite work tops. Floors fully tiled with walls part tiled. Adjoining open plan living and dining area with feature wood burning stove, Oak flooring throughout.

Swimming pool

SUN ROOM: Adjoining sun room with feature ceiling, double doors to covered patio area.

REAR HALLWAY: Rear entrance to dwelling leading to fully fitted luxury bathroom, utility room, boot room, triple garage with gym above triple garage.

CINEMA ROOM: Cinema room with provisions for overhead projector and entertainment system accessed from main hallway, leading to swimming pool complex.

SWIMMING POOL COMPLEX: Indoor swimming pool accessed via coded security door, feature ceiling, tinted glazed windows surrounding pool complex, double doors to garden area, hot tub, sauna, wc and changing area, music system and feature lighting.

Kitchen

FIRST FLOOR: HALLWAY: From the main hallway the first floor is accessed via feature sweeping Oak staircase leading to spacious landing area.

MASTER BEDROOM: With stunning views of Slieve Gallion, dressing room and access to main bathroom.

BATHROOM: Main bathroom with luxurious circular bath, double basins in vanity units, walk in double shower/wet room.

HOTPRESS: Walk in Hotpress.

Living area

BEDROOM (2): Double bedroom with en-suite and dressing room.

BEDROOM (3): Double bedroom with en-suite and dressing room.

BEDROOM (4): Double bedroom.

BEDROOM (5): Currently used as an office.

