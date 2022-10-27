On the market at offers over £615,000, the property was designed with family life as the central focus, creating a diverse, spacious and flexible living accommodation with carefully thought out layout and finish.

Internally, accommodation includes three reception rooms, kitchen/dining/living space and four double bedrooms.

The high quality of finish is evident in the architectural detailing externally also, with stone details accenting the traditional rural rough cast render finish.

This outstanding home is situated within a c. one acre site, surrounded by landscaped lawns and mature trees and enclosed with feature entrance pillars and electric gates.

Set amongst picturesque landscape and stunning views, this magnificent home sits in rural scenery yet is convenient to the quaint village of Hillsborough and motorways.

For further information contact Templeton Robinson (Lisburn) on 028 9266 1700.

