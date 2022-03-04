Style your outdoor space for spring
It’s not too soon to be thinking about getting your garden or patio ready for warmer weather
With spring collections landing at a rapid rate, now’s the time to up your garden game.
Consider key pieces to create a chic corner for al fresco entertaining or chilling by yourself, perhaps an outdoor sofa to sprawl out on with a cheeky cocktail come the first heatwave and signs of summer.
It’s safe to say we’ve acquired quite a taste for outdoor living after a turbulent two years, and styling up a suntrap or precious piece of green lawn rewards in so many ways. Especially with barbecue season coming into swing, not to mention get-togethers on a grander scale back on the cards.
The easiest way to kick-start your patio prowess is with a statement piece – and egg chairs are where it’s at this summer. Think self-gift seating for relaxing and unwinding. Alternatively, double the pleasure with room for two.
And you can’t go wrong with this lightweight dining set, which will look just as well in a kitchen or sunroom.