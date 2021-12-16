Stylish detached villa on Carnalbanagh Road: £275,000

Exterior

360 Properties tel: 028 2565 4744

Ideal for growing families who wish to enjoy stunning views and countryside living, the property has open plan kitchen/dining with two additional reception rooms.

The interior accommodation includes an entrance hall with composite door, tiled flooring and carpet to the stairs.

Kitchen

The living room has a wood burning stove with granite hearth and marble surround, with patio doors to the rear.

The kitchen/dining room features a range of high and low level units with granite worktops, along with integrated appliances including a dishwasher and fridge/freezer. There is space for a range cooker with mantle and built in extractor; a larder unit, and a one bowl stainless steel Franke sink with mixer tap and Quooker boiling water tap.

The kitchen also features a central island with granite worktop, butcher block and pop-up sockets.

A French door leads to the conservatory which features a gas fire with granite hearth, tiled floor, and patio doors leading to the rear of the property.

Living room

There is a utility room with high and low level high units and plumbing for a washing machine.

The downstairs floor plan also has a bedroom with solid wood flooring, as well as a bathroom with a three piece suite comprising of low flush WC, floating wash hand basin and bath with Mira electric shower over.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with built in eaves sliderobes and a laminate wooden floor, with similar features in the second upstairs bedroom.

Externally, the property has a double garage with power and lighting, a partly floored loft, and twin roller doors.

Bar

To the front is a tarmac driveway with decorative stones with lawn and an array of mature trees and shrubbery.

To the rear is a brick patio area, mature plants and shrubbery.

There is also a shed, greenhouse and large garden laid in lawn bounded by mature trees.

