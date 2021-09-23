Stylish five-bed family home

Number 6, Downview Road is a well-presented and recently updated split level detached family home, featuring adaptable living accommodation and far reaching rural views overlooking Belfast Lough.

It is located in a popular and sought after area of Greenisland close to many local amenities and within easy commuting distance of Belfast.

The house features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an integrated garage. It also benefits from double glazing throughout and gas fired central heating.

6 Downview Road, Greenisland

The interior accommodation comprises an entrance hall with solid oak flooring.

The ground floor shower room has a tiled floor and walls, low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, walk in double shower, recessed spotlights, and under stairs storage.

Also downstairs is a snug and a separate lounge with solid oak flooring, triple aspect, and large picture window.

There are also two downstairs bedrooms.

kitchen

The lower ground floor features a kitchen/diner fitted with white high and low level units, an island and contrasting work surfaces. Appliances include a double oven/grill, five ring gas hob, fridge freezer, and integrated dishwasher. There are double doors to the rear garden and a door to the garage.

The garage has light and power, an automatic up and over door and is plumbed for a washing machine, with a gas boiler.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, which includes built-in wardrobes and an en-suite.

There are also two further bedrooms and a master bathroom with tiled floor and walls, low flush W.C, pedestal wash hand basin, and panelled bath.

study

Externally, the property has an enclosed front garden with lawn, mature trees and shrubs. There is a tarmac drive with garage access to the side.

The rear of the property is south-facing with a fully enclosed lawn, patio area, and mature planting composed of trees, shrubs and hedging.

