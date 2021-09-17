Stylish modern family home in Carrickfergus

This property is a generously proportioned, modern family home located on the popular Belfast Road in Carrickfergus, close to local amenities such as primary schools, local shops, rail links, the Marina complex and within easy commuting.

With four bedrooms and four bathrooms, this distinctive home has excellent space for entertaining provided by the open plan layout, while also enjoying under-floor heating on the first floor.

The interior accommodation includes a 30ft kitchen/diner with cream high and low level units, contrasting work surfaces, and integrated appliances such as a coffee machine and combi microwave. There are two fan ovens, an extractor fan, and a stainless steel sink. Plumbed for an American fridge/freezer, the kitchen also has an island with breakfast bar, power, and space for a wine cooler. The room is finished with recessed spot lights, a ceramic tiled floor, and double doors to the rear garden.

25A Belfast Road

There is also a utility room with a tiled floor and recessed spot lights, which is plumbed for a washing machine and vented for a tumble dryer with an extractor fan.

The downstairs cloakroom has a tiled floor, low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin and heating controls.

There is a recently redecorated snug with wood panelling and engineered oak flooring, while the separate lounge has a multi-fuel fire with LED ambient lighting, double doors to front patio, steps with recessed lights to the kitchen, and white oak flooring.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has an en-suite, built in wardrobes and enjoys partial views of Belfast Lough and Carrick Castle.

Living room

There are a further three bedrooms and a separate study, bedroom or nursery, while the family bathroom has a white suite comprising a low flush WC, wall mounted sink unit, panelled bath, and double shower enclosure.

Externally there is a front garden laid in lawn with brick patio, pond, and a tarmac driveway.

There is also a fully enclosed rear garden with a paved entertaining area, and a garage.

Kitchen

Bathroom

