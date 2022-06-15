Superb home with sea views

It offers spacious and well planned living accommodation including a bright airy lounge open plan to sunroom, separate dining room and large sun porch, four well proportioned bedrooms, one with ensuite and all benefiting from the magnificent views.

Outside features include neat gardens in lawns to front side and rear with crazy paved pathways and sun patio.

The property also has a detached garage.

1 OLD CASTLE ROAD, Whitehead, Carrickfergus BT38 9LH

Internal accommodation includes: entrance porch 19’ 7” x 7’0” with superb far reaching sea views; oak panelled entrance hall with feature parquet wood block flooring, wood panelled under stairs cloaks cupboard; lounge 19’ 11” x 11’10” with feature tiled fireplace, living flame gas fire, open to: sun room 15’ 5” x 8’2” with uninterrupted views over Belfast Lough to County Down coast and beyond; dining room 11’11” x 9’12” with sliding door to: kitchen 12’7” x 11’11” with features including a good range of built in high and low level units, Aga oil fired range, shelved pantry, door to utility room with twin doors to garden; cloakroom with wc.

First floor - bedroom 16’0” x 9’12” with magnificent views over Belfast Lough to the County Down coast and beyond; bedroom 16’ 1” x 10’0” with far-reaching sea views; bedroom 11’10” x 9’5” with superb far-reaching views over Belfast Lough and beyond; bathroom; separate WC. Second floor - bedroom 17’ 1” x 15’5” at widest points with far reaching sea views, herringbone wood block flooring and door to dark room/potential dressing room with single drainer stainless steel sink unit and low level cupboards and shelving, ensuite shower room.

External features: concrete driveway and ample parking; gardens in lawns to front, side and rear with trees and crazy paved pathways and bounded by hedging; crazy paved sun patio; detached garage.

*1 Old Castle Road,

O\A £390,000

Hunter Campbell Estate Agents Tel: 028 93363931

