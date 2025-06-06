But there are some areas of Northern Ireland where property prices are rising much faster than others.
In four places, the cost of buying a house has increased by more than 10 per cent in the last year, while in one it has soared by more than 15 per cent.
Across Northern Ireland as a whole, the average house price in January 2025 to March 2025 was £185,000, the lastest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show - up from £169,000 during the same period in 2024.
The UK-wide average house price stood at £271,000 in March 2025, compared with £255,000 a year earlier - an annual rise of 6.3 per cent.
Below are the nine areas within Northern Ireland where house prices are rising fastest, according to the latest data from the ONS.
They are listed in reverse order, with the place where the biggest increase was recorded last.
Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.