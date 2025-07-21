A typical house would have cost you £133,173 at the start of 2020, compared with £185,037 today.

But there are some parts of Northern Ireland where the cost of buying a house has risen even more sharply than others - by more than 43% in one case.

Below are the areas of Northern Ireland where house prices have increased the most over the last five years, in percentage terms, based on the latest available data.

They are listed in reverse order, with the area where house prices have risen most rapidly last.

Where do you think is the best place to live in Northern Ireland, were money no object? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Belfast - 34.6% The average house price in Belfast has increased from £126,664 during the first quarter of 2020 to £170,440 during the first quarter of 2025. That's a rise of £43,776, or 34.6%, in the space of five years, which is the 11th biggest percentage increase of anywhere in Northern Ireland. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Mid Ulster - 36.5% The average house price in Mid Ulster has increased from £126,758 during the first quarter of 2020 to £173,070 during the first quarter of 2025. That's a rise of £46,312, or 36.5%, in the space of five years, which is the 10th biggest percentage increase of anywhere in Northern Ireland | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Mid and East Antrim - 39.1% The average house price in Mid and East Antrim has increased from £118,843 during the first quarter of 2020 to £165,289 during the first quarter of 2025. That's a rise of £46,446, or 39.1%, in the space of five years, which is the 9th biggest percentage increase of anywhere in Northern Ireland. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales