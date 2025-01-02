Get rid of rusty old paint pots and brushes

As the Christmas tree comes down and the decorations are put away, it’s time to think about having a sort-out – and no better place to start than the garden shed.

But what should you ditch and what should you keep? And how should you organise the space to keep it tidy? Experts offer the following tips:

Empty the shed

“Take out everything to see exactly what you have, and what are the things that need to be thrown away and disposed of,” suggests Luke Dejahang, gardening expert and CEO of upmarket garden buildings company Crown Pavilions.

“Once everything is laid out, sort your items into three piles: keep, throw away, and donate to charity or even friends and family.”

Check for hibernating visitors

“Before you dive into organising, take a moment to check the corners of your shed for hedgehogs and other small animals,” says James Rice, an expert from Garden Buildings Direct.

“They might have chosen your shed for their winter hibernation, and you’ll want to avoid disturbing them. If necessary, contact the RSPCA for advice on how to remove them safely.”

Clean the space

“Before you store your tools, machinery, and items back into your shed, there’s no better time to give it a good clean,” suggests Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station.

“Brush away any cobwebs, muck and dried leaves which may have built up inside since you last had a clear-out. If your garden shed has got windows, open them up and give them a good clean, so you let in plenty of fresh air and natural light.

“Use a high-quality wood treatment on the inside and outside of your shed. This lick of paint ensures it’s protected from weather damage, wear and tear.”

What to chuck

Items such as old paint, clothing and linens that can spoil and harbour damp and mould should be disposed of, as they could harbour bacteria due to temperature fluctuations and weather conditions, Dejahang advises. Dead batteries and light bulbs can be taken to your local recycling centre, he suggests.

“Donate or recycle tools you haven’t used in a year or duplicates of items,” suggests Stephanie Harrod, founder of garden supplies, tools and equipment company Harrod Horticultural. “Many community gardens or schools accept donations.”

She also advises people to discard broken or rusted tools, empty containers and expired products, making sure you dispose of chemicals responsibly.

Plan your layout

Maximise your space by categorising items, suggests Harrod. This might involve storing frequently used tools near the entrance for easy access, stashing seasonal items like out-of-season tools in higher or less accessible spots and grouping seeds, gloves and other small items into labelled containers.

Create zones

Divide your shed into zones, giving large tools and equipment their own designated spaces, Rice advises. “Consider marking these zones with yellow tape, so everyone knows where each item belongs.”

Use vertical space

“Install wall hooks to hang smaller items like shovels, watering cans, or bike helmets, maximising your available space,” Rice advises.

If you store a bike in your shed, a wall-mounted bike hanger can save valuable floor space and make it easier to access your bike when needed. Shelving can also help free up floor space by storing items off the ground, making the shed feel less cluttered, he adds.

Find compact storage solutions

“Consider adding cupboards to keep bagged items tidy and organised. A unit that doubles as a worktop can serve as a functional space for projects while also helping to reduce clutter,” Rice suggests.

Make use of magnetic strips, which are great for organising smaller metal tools like spades and pruners, Harrod advises.

Repurpose items

Repurpose old jars for nails, baskets for gloves or crates for pots, which will save money and reduce waste, says Harrod.

Use all your available shed space

“The back of your shed door is ideal for hanging small tools; you can add hooks to hold your gardening equipment or fit a magnetic tool holder to secure them into place,” suggests Lake.

“The ceiling of your garden shed is an often-underutilised storage area you can take full advantage of as well. If your shed has got a triangular shed roof, you can secure a wooden or metal beam across it, then attach hooks to these, creating another effective place to store low-hanging tools and maximise your floor space.”

Keep clutter in check