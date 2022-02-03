That is why Independent Property Estates are honoured to present ‘Skellig House’, 35B Ballynahinch Road, Dromore – a magnificent family residence situated with stunning countryside views that roll as far as the eye can see. The attention to detail and finish throughout this home is undeniably the last word in luxury.

Over three floors, Skellig House covers approximately 4,500 sq ft offering superb accommodation, generous living space and a breathtaking, mature gardens and a private lake that must be seen to be believed.

This unique family home, designed by renowned architect Des Ewing and constructed to an unparalleled standard of workmanship.

35B Ballynahinch Road is accessed through feature Pillars which yield to a sweeping driveway with a Donegal Quartz turning circle that provides ample secure parking at the front. There is also a large pavior courtyard area providing access to the double garage and additional parking spaces at the rear. From the turning circle you enter the grand entrance hall, with its Italian Porcelain-tiled floors by Shellard Tiles, Lisburn, which sets the tone for what is to come, as you start your journey through this luxurious home. The carpets throughout the house are from Glasgow Carpets, Lisburn, all of the bathrooms and ensuites are from Beggs and Partners and there are bespoke internal doors.

The property also boasts an exceptionally well finished double car garage which is secured with a Merlia Bifold insulated electric door and a large outside storeroom which also houses the boiler. Outside there is a stunning entertainment area with exterior lights and extensive wrap around gardens with rolling lawns, multiple relaxation areas.

There is a feature exposed rock and a private lake with island. It also boasts a woodland area with over 3,000 trees and plants.