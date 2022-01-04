The Sunday Times have released their list of coolest postcodes in the UK to move to in 2022.

The list names the County Down seaside town of Holywood as one of the coolest postcodes.

Described as being the place for "beautiful beaches and beautiful people." it is the only location in Northern Ireland to make the cut.

The article says Holywood is "located on Northern Ireland's 'Gold Coast'" and gives special mention to venues including the Coffee Yard and award winning restaurant Noble.

Jamie Dornan who is from the town, also gets a mention, along with the area of Cultra being named as "the neighbourhood where you'll find huge white mansions fir for big-screen stars."

Holywood was the twelfth entry on the list, with other towns mentioned including Lyme Regis, Dorset, Brighton, Sussex and Freshwater, Isle of Wight.

What is The Sunday Times Coolest Postcodes list?

The Sunday Times Coolest Postcode list has compiled all the best postcodes to live throughout the UK.

In the wake of the pandemic, more and more people are deciding to relocate from the busy cities to enjoy a different way of life.

This list gives you the coolest postcodes to move to in 2022.

The Sunday Times also named Holywood as the best place to live in Northern Ireland, according to The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide 2021.

In 2021, Strangford was also ranked in the top ten prettiest villages in the UK by The Times.