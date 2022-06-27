The VAVA Club generates over four million views promoting 24 NI companies

Northern Ireland TikTok house, the VAVA Club, has beckoned more than four million views during its one-week project in two Belfast-based Hagan Homes’ properties.

VAVA Influence, the company behind the concept, said the experience was created to allow local creators to collaborate with one another and to support local business in the process.

And new figures released after the eight influencers from across the island of Ireland moved out of the two modern detached properties have illustrated how successful the campaign has been.

Nia Gallagher, influencer, is pictured are Chloe Henning, VAVA Influence director and co-founder; TikTok House influencers Roisin Thornbury, Daniel Devlin, Sophy Grier, Emma White, King Ye, Francesca Morelli, VAVA Influence director and co-founder and Jim Burke, sales and acquisitions director, Hagan Homes

The NI influencer marketing firm said content made during the seven-day stay at the properties, both on site and on location, welcomed 4.2 million views at least, with third party shares that weren’t monitored adding to that statistic.

A total of 96 videos made by the residents for the TikTok platform also generated 269,301 likes and 4046 comments while further exposure across other social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, beckoned further likes and conversation.

Twenty-four NI businesses spanning food and drink, leisure, hospitality, beauty and interiors availed of the opportunity to gain exposure to a new, younger audience during the project, with Hagan Homes, the property provider boosting its TikTok following by more than 500%.

Hagan Homes-specific content attracted 2.1 million views alone.

Jim Burke, sales and acquisitions director, Hagan Homes, said: “Our motive for providing the property for this project was to give our name and portfolio exposure to a whole new audience via a new marketing tool. We saw it as an investment in the future buyer and our first foray into the influencer world.

“We never imagined the volume of exposure the VAVA Club would have given us over the one week, let alone did we foresee interest in our own account as a result. What it tells us is marketing for any consumer-facing business is more multifaceted than ever before.

“Our name will have been foreign to the majority of TikTokers before this experience, but today we have a new following of potential homebuyers. I think for any business it’s important to be open to how our customers consume content and ensure we respond to the trends. It was our pleasure to provide the backdrop for VAVA Club’s TikTok House.”

VAVA Influence, co-founded by Francesca Morelli and Chloe Henning, was behind the concept.

Francesca Morelli said the experience was set up following the end of Covid restrictions and to keep NI in sync with social media campaigns across the UK and the parts of the world.

She explained: “Hosting NI’s very first TikTok House this summer was a great way to do that and our figures reveal that all guests in the property and businesses had their expectations surpassed during the project.”

Ms Henning added: “We worked very hard to make sure that this initiative was fun, entertaining, and beneficial for the creators, their followers and the amazing sponsors we had on board and our figures confirm that was indeed the case.

“The feedback we’ve had from the companies involved and the TikTokers themselves has been phenomenal. It demonstrates how we market and sell products and services is evolving and it has proven to many industries that influencing is an excellent tool that can coincide with traditional marketing avenues to further boost exposure.”

A total of eight influencers with a diverse range of interests entered the VAVA Club property with a combined following of almost 24 million.

From music to comedy, beauty and crafts, the eight influencers came from all over the island of Ireland.