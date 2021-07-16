This fabulous home offers unbelievable family accommodation and can only be fully appreciated with a viewing.

Comprising three reception rooms, study and office, kitchen/dining, utility and w.c; six bedrooms, bathroom and shower room.

Accomodation comprises of:

Hallway: Glazed front door. Reclaimed original parquet floor. Balustrade staircase. Feature cast iron fireplace. Panel radiator.

Drawing Room: 18’9” x 16’0” Cast iron style fireplace. Laminate floor. Bay window. Cast iron radiators. Cornice ceiling and picture rail.

Family Room: 15’0” x 12’0” Fireplace with cast iron inset. Laminate floor. Cast iron radiators. Power points.

Kitchen/Dining: 18’3” x 15’0” Range of high and low level units and glazed display cabinet. Built in oven and hob. Built in fridge/freezer. Cast iron radiators. Power points. Partially tiled walls.

Sun Room: 19’7” x 9’10” Feature internal rustic brick walls. Tiled floorl Double panel radiator. Power points.

Utility Room: 9’4” x 7’5” High and low level units. Single drainer sink unit. Plumbed for automatic washing machine. Built in hotpress. Double panel radiator. Power points.

Downstairs W.C. Wash hand basin and low flush w.c. Cast iron radiator. Part panelled walls.

Master Bedroom: 15’7” x 13’0” Double panel radiator. Power points. Double built in wardrobe.

En-suite: Walk in shower, pedestal wash hand basin and low flush w.c. Single panel radiator. Partially tiled walls.

Study: 10’0” x 6’9” Single panel radiator. Power points.

Office: 12’0” x 7’9” Double panel radiator. Power points.

1st Floor landing: Three single panel radiators. Power points.

Bedroom 2: 18’0” x 12’0” Built in wardrobe. Double panel radiator. Power points.

Bedroom 3: 15’0” x 11’0” Walk in wardrobe. Single panel radiator. Power points.

Bedroom 4: 15’0” x 12’0” Walk in wardrobe. Single panel radiator. Power points.

Bedroom 5: 13’0” x 12’3” Built in wardrobe. Wooden floor. Single panel radiator. Power points.

Bedroom 6: 17’0” x 8’0” Built in wardrobes. Double panel radiator. Power points.

Bedroom: Free standing bath. Walk in shower, pedestal wash hand basin and low flush w.c. Part panelled walls. Feature fireplace. Cast iron radiator. Power points.

Outside: Attached integral garage (17’3” x 12’0”) with up and over door, electric light and power points. Spacious gardens mainly in lawn.

Pink pebble driveway and parking area.

