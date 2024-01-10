This tastefully presented and modernised detached bungalow at 16 Killowen Park in Lisburn, enjoys a private south facing rear garden.

Situated within this mature residential park, many amenities are within walking distance including shops and schools, whilst the train station, Wallace Park and Lisburn centre are all only approximately one mile away.

The property also benefits from a uPVC double glazed Conservatory, a Detached Garage and large timber `Cabin`/Home Office with power and heating.

Another notable feature is that planning permission has been approved to convert the large Roofspace into further accommodation (currently floored, with light and approached by a folding wooden ladder).

Accommodation comprises in brief:- Reception Hall; Lounge with wood burning stove; Kitchen/Dining; uPVC double glazed Conservatory; three Bedrooms; Alarm system; modern fitted Bathroom with bath and shower cubicle.

Specification includes: Gas fired central heating; uPVC fascias; Double glazed windows; modern fitted Kitchen and Bathroom; large Roofspace (planning passed for extra accommodation).

Outside: Tarmacadam parking area to front and driveway to side leading to Detached Garage (4.83 x 3.09) (15`10" x 10`2") with electric door, light, power and plumbed for washing machine.

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous bungalow This modernised Lisburn property is on the market now Photo: Taylor Patterson Estate Agents Photo Sales

