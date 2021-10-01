Three bedroom semi-detached house with a converted garage providing for a fantastic outdoor recreation room

Located in a popular modern development, this three bedroom semi-detached house is beautifully presented throughout and features a converted garage providing for a fantastic outdoor recreation room.

The garage features a wood burning stove, cavity insulation, and french doors that lead to a decked patio area, offering an incredible outdoor family space. Inside, the house boasts very well proportioned bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room, and a high end finish with solid oak doors. The property also includes planning permission for a two storey extension, ideal for those looking for a property they can extend.

ENTRANCE HALL: PVC door with matching sidelight, tiled flooring, cloak storage.

76 Old Fort Lodge

LIVING ROOM: Laminate flooring, open granite fireplace with stone surround, bay window.

KITCHEN / DINING: Laminate units, tiled splash back, integrated dishwasher, fitted oven and hob, LED under-cabinet lighting, tiled flooring, recessed spot lighting.

UTILITY ROOM: High and low laminate units, tiled splash back, tiled flooring, plumbed for washer and dryer.

WC: White suite comprising low flush WC, half pedestal wash hand basin, partially tiled walls, tiled flooring.

Games room

FIRST FLOOR LANDING: Attic access point with fitted drop-down ladder, storage cupboard.

BATHROOM: Fully tiled walls and flooring, white suite comprising low flush WC, half pedestal wash hand basin, corner bath, shower with enclosure, recessed spot lighting.

BEDROOM 1: Laminate flooring.

BEDROOM 2: Laminate flooring.

Living room

BEDROOM 3: Laminate flooring, built-in wardrobe.

CONVERTED GARAGE: Steel garage converted to outdoor recreated room, with cavity insulation, plastered walls and ceilings, wood burning stove, laminate flooring, recessed spot lighting, french doors leading to decked patio area.

GARDENS: Rear garden paved with decked patio area, outdoor hot water top and cold water top, outdoor electrical socket.

