The first floor apartment is located in Carrickfergus town centre.The first floor apartment is located in Carrickfergus town centre.
Two-bedroom apartment with magnificent views of Carrickfergus Castle

Number 3, Cheston Close is a two-bedroom apartment with magnificent views of Carrickfergus Castle.
By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:23 BST

The well-presented first floor property is located in the town centre, with unrivalled views of the castle and Belfast Lough from all of the main rooms.

It has an open plan kitchen/living/dining area with laminate flooring and a separate store room.

There is also a modern bathroom with a white suite.

The property benefits from lift access, double glazing throughout, and gas fired central heating.

It is on the market for £115,000 with Doherty Yea estate agents.

For more information, click here.

Entrance hallway with laminate wood flooring.

1. Cheston Close

Entrance hallway with laminate wood flooring. Photo: Doherty Yea

The kitchen/living area with laminate wood floor and painted high and low level units. The kitchen is plumbed for a washing machine and has a walk in store cupboard.

2. Cheston Close

The kitchen/living area with laminate wood floor and painted high and low level units. The kitchen is plumbed for a washing machine and has a walk in store cupboard. Photo: Doherty Yea

Modern fitted kitchen.

3. Cheston Close

Modern fitted kitchen. Photo: Doherty Yea

Living and dining area.

4. Cheston Close

Living and dining area. Photo: Doherty Yea

