Olivia and Kieran McDaid's historic Georgian Rectory in Co Londonderry

After visiting 21 extraordinary homes across the island of Ireland, the judges will gather to celebrate what the seven inspirational finalists have achieved, and to make some difficult decisions, as they decide who will be the winner of this year’s title.

Among the finalists is Olivia and Kieran McDaid's historic Georgian Rectory in Co Londonderry. The property was built in 1774 and the couple purchased it in 2020. They live there with their young daughter and Luna, the dog.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The building had been in use by the Church of Ireland since 1774 and Kieran and Olivia were delighted to find it in relatively good condition. They replaced some flooring ceilings on the ground floor and breathed new life into the interior. Olivia and Kieran were heavily inspired by their travels and filled their family home with an eclectic mix of period pieces and items from abroad. They love the architecture, period features and high ceilings throughout their home and feel that these features lend themselves well to their bold and beautiful sense of style.

Olivia said: "It was just everything we wanted. The fields, the trees, Georgian architecture which I absolutely love.”

She added how the master bathroom is her favourite spot in their home, and said: "[It] was the final room in the house that we did so we really let loose - the colours, the patterns, the textures. The view out of the window is really lovely, you can see all the trees and you get a glorious sunset. It's just a really nice place to come and relax."

Peter Carvill's gate lodge in Co Tyrone is also through to the final.

The house was built in the mid 1700s and Peter purchased this property in 2022. It's a Grade 2 listed building and an extension was added approximately 25 years ago by the previous owner.

Peter Carvill's gate lodge in Co Tyrone

Photographer Peter saw the house as an inspiration and settled on a mix of country chic and cottage core for his interiors which he felt fitted beautifully with the nature that surrounds his home, creating a warm and cosy vibe. It was also important to Peter to honour the history of the home while still putting his own stamp on it.

For Peter, his home is a place of solace, somewhere to unwind after a busy workday. It is also the perfect home to entertain his friends and family whether they are sitting by the fire playing the piano having a good sing- song or a BBQ in the garden, he loves every part of it.

During episode two speaking about his home, Peter said: "I just thought it was like something out of a movie and everything from the garden to the stonework, the thatched windows, just so beautiful and quaint….It's just so beautiful, I just wake up every day so blessed and happy to be here."