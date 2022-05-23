VAVA Influence and Hagan Homes to launch NI’s first ever TikTok House

Belfast marketing agency, VAVA Influence has partnered with Hagan Homes to provide the first ever TikTok house in Northern Ireland.

The partnership will see Ballyclare firm Hagan Homes host up to eight TikTokers from all over the province who will live together in two of its properties for one week and create content for their accounts.

TikTok houses provide a setting for the platform’s most popular users to live together, perform live streams and undertake challenges.

Jim Burke, sales and acquisitions director from Hagan Homes, Chloe Henning, VAVA Influence director and co-founder and Francesca Morelli, VAVA Influence director and co-founder

The concept was first seen on online platform YouTube where American social media personality and, more recently, boxer Jake Paul set up Team 10.

Three years ago in the US a group of famous American TikTok users moved into a mansion in California. The property was dubbed ‘The Hype House’ and featured 20 rising and established influencers and marked the beginning of a new era for the concept which has been rolled out across the world.

The Northern Ireland TikTok house will be called The VAVA Club.

TikTok is a video sharing app that allows its users to post and share short form videos on any topic. The videos can be embellished with filters, soundtracks and more to appeal to audiences. Globally, it is the third biggest social media app used by some one billion people.

Belfast headquartered VAVA Influence, which is behind the TikTok house project here, is NI’s first influencer-marketing agency co-founded by Francesca Morelli and Chloe Henning. It was launched two years ago to match local businesses up with influencers to help reach their target audience through their social media platforms.

It also supports influencers and advises them on converting their social media popularity into a business.

Francesca, said: “Following the end of coronavirus restrictions, we noticed that our business events were providing the opportunity for Ireland’s biggest TikTok stars to meet for the very first time after having come to fame during the UK & Ireland wide lockdown. For us, we believe that Northern Ireland must keep up with the UK market when it comes to digital and social media trends, and hosting NI’s very first TikTok House this summer will be a great way to do that.”

Francesca and fellow co-founder Chloe Henning have been planning the initiative for months. Chloe explained: “We’ve worked very hard to make sure that this initiative is fun, entertaining, and beneficial for the creators who will be entering the house, their followers who will be consuming the content, and the amazing sponsors we have on board.”

The TikTok creators set to enter the house are yet to be announced, but among them are rumoured to be Belfast-based TikTok creator, Erin Riley and Dublin-based Shanice Griffin. Each have over 300k followers on TikTok after beginning their online careers over lockdown.

The project will see Hagan Homes provide two of its new showhome properties in Belfast and showcase its affordable, stylish, modern properties to a new demographic and audience in what is a first for the property sector in Northern Ireland.

Jim Burke, sales and acquisitions director from Hagan Homes, added: “We are delighted to be providing the properties for this initiative. It’s great to be able to support the creative talent of the future and be at the forefront of digital innovation in Northern Ireland.

“The TikTok generation are our future homebuyers. Whether it’s those living in the house or the audiences watching, we want to get across a message that getting on the property ladder can be affordable and that quality and attractive price points aren’t just for the older generation.”

The VAVA Club is set to take place over a week this June (7-14) and will host themed parties, day excursions, and fun challenges for its residents. The VAVA Club is currently providing further opportunities for involvement from local businesses.