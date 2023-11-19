All Sections
Waringstown property: immaculate modern family home with cosy feature fireplace and superb bathroom is just ready to move in to

Versatility is the key to modern family living and 46 Beech Meadows offers this and much more, right in the heart of Waringstown village.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 08:24 GMT

This immaculately kept family home in a highly regarded development offers excellent versatility and luxurious living with four double bedrooms (master en suite). It is on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents in Portadown (telephone 028 3833 1111) with offers around £225,000.

There’s ample room to relax with family and friends in one of the two generous reception rooms and the living room with its attractive feature fireplace is particularly perfect for cosy evenings in.

The proportions of the entire home are excellent, with a spacious open plan kitchen dining offering plenty of room for family dining.

The home is completed with modern downstairs WC and utility room. The wraparound gardens have been thoughtfully designed for a family to enjoy and a tarmac driveway to the front provides excellent off street parking.

This lovely home is within walking distance of Waringstown village with its wealth of schools, shops, and excellent public transport links to Banbridge and Lurgan.

The property has a tarmac driveway to the front providing ample parking.

