From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the stand-out plants which will be showing for the first time at Chelsea in 2025…

One of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show‘s most anticipated highlights is the array of new plant introductions. And for 2025, the plants certainly don’t disappoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re after bold colour, unusual forms or something to refresh your planting scheme, this year’s crop of new varieties offers plenty to get excited about.

All plants are new to the UK since last year’s show, so they won’t have been seen at Chelsea before.

Here are some of the latest launches that could find a perfect home in your garden.

1. Hydrangea paniculata ‘Garden lights Little light’ (available from Burncoose Nurseries)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching at the show is the Hydrangea ‘Little Light’, being exhibited by Burncoose Nurseries. Little Light is a compact, deciduous shrub with lime-green, cone-shaped flower heads that mature to soft pink in late summer.

Reaching just over one metre tall, it’s ideal for small gardens, borders or containers.

Plant it in spring or autumn in well-drained, fertile soil with full sun to partial shade. It thrives in cooler climates and benefits from regular watering, especially in dry spells – perfect for classic British weather.

Low-maintenance and striking, it brings bold colour and structure to any outdoor space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Clematis ‘Baroness Fookes’ (available from Raymond Evison Clematis)

The clematis ‘Baroness Fookes’ is a striking climber with large, rich purple flowers and contrasting creamy stamens, blooming from early summer to early autumn.

Already on the market, the bloom is ideal for trellises, fences or containers, and it grows best in well-drained soil with its roots in shade and top growth in sun.

If you’re interested in bringing this bloom into your garden, experts suggest you prune lightly in late winter or early spring, and mulch annually to keep roots cool and moist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This clematis is a vibrant choice for adding height and colour to your garden.

3. Cosmos bipinnatus ‘Fondant Fancy’ (available from British Cosmos)

Sounding as delicious as it looks, the ‘Fondant Fancy’ is a charming annual with soft pink, semi-double blooms and feathery green foliage, bringing a light, romantic feel to borders or cutting gardens.

Best sown indoors in spring or directly outside after the last frost, it thrives in full sun and well-drained soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This variety is easy to grow, pollinator-friendly and perfect for adding a whimsical touch to summer displays.

The ‘Fondant Fancy’ is launching at the Chelsea Flower Show and will be available to buy then.

4. Hemerocallis ‘See You Tomorrow’ (available from Sparsholt College)

The ‘See You Tomorrow’ is a striking daylily with large, blooms that come in deep purple and yellow variations, and a contrasting lime-green throat, flowering repeatedly through summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best planted in spring or autumn, it thrives in full sun to partial shade and well-drained soil. This hardy perennial is low-maintenance, drought-tolerant once established, and ideal for borders or mixed beds.

There will be 2,000 at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, and 5,000 come autumn. It’s a reliable choice for a cheerful touch in the garden.

5. Hosta ‘Party Streamers’ (available from Sienna Hosta)

Hosta ‘Party Streamers’ are a unique variety with narrow, rippled, lime-green leaves creating a fountain-like effect.

The plant is ideal for shady borders, woodland gardens or containers and is best planted in spring or early autumn – preferring moist, well-drained soil and partial to full shade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already available for purchase, the Party Streamers’ compact form and striking foliage offer season-long interest, while its lavender-purple summer flowers add a delicate touch to your a garden.

6. Heuchera ‘Eternal Flame’ (available from Hare Spring Cottage Plants)

Heuchera ‘Eternal Flame’ is an evergreen perennial with vibrant foliage that shifts from fiery orange to deep red through the seasons.

Its delicate, airy pink-white flowers appear in summer, adding extra charm. It’s best planted in spring or early autumn and thrives in partial shade and well-drained soil, making it perfect for borders, containers or underplanting shrubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easy to care for, ‘Eternal Flame’ needs regular watering in dry periods and occasional mulching. Remove faded leaves to keep it tidy and divide clumps every few years to refresh growth.

The plant will be available at the show with more coming in autumn this year.

7. Philadelphus x ‘Petite Perfume Pink’ (available from Sparsholt College)

The ‘Petite Perfume Pink’ is a compact shrub with delicate pink, fragrant blooms that appear in late spring to early summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It thrives in well-drained, moderately fertile soil and prefers a sunny to partially shaded spot. It will be available at the show, after launching last summer.

To care for it, ensure regular watering during dry spells, prune after flowering to maintain shape and mulch annually to keep the roots cool and moist. It’s perfect for adding a sweet fragrance to your garden.

8. Geum ‘FireStarter’ (‘Stocrgeu’) (available from Blue Diamond Garden centres)

The Geum ‘FireStarter’ is an eye-catching perennial featuring fiery red-orange flowers with a frilled edge, blooming from late spring to early summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It works well in borders, containers or as ground cover, and suits gardens big and small.

If you opt for a FireStarter, be sure to deadhead spent flowers to encourage more blooms, and cut back foliage in late autumn to promote healthy growth the following season.

The FireStarter is available from spring 2025 and is ideal for adding colour and texture to your outdoor space.

9. Rhaphiolepis indica ‘White Cloud’ (available from Sparsholt College)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better known as the Indian Hawthorn, the ‘White Cloud’ is an evergreen shrub with clusters of delicate white flowers, appearing in spring, followed by small purple-black berries.

Having launched this April, the ‘White Cloud is best planted in spring or autumn, and thrives in sunny or partially shaded environments. It’s perfect for adding a bit of elegance to gardens with minimal upkeep.

10. Hydrangea paniculata ‘Groundbreaker Blush’ (available from Blue Diamond Garden centres)

The Hydrangea ‘Groundbreaker Blush’ is a deciduous shrub with cone-shaped clusters of pink-to-white flowers that bloom in summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It features rich green foliage and provides a striking contrast as the flowers age. This hydrangea is perfect for borders or containers.

To care for it, water regularly and prune in early spring to maintain shape and encourage vigorous blooms. The Groundbreaker Blush will be available from autumn 2025. It’s low-maintenance and adds a lovely pop of colour to any garden.