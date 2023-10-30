Home, garden and DIY retailer Wilko has announced it is planning to open in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news comes just weeks after the popular UK brand closed 400 of its stores, leading to the redundancy of almost all of its 12,500 workers.

The brand’s new owner announced this week that Wilko stores are set to return to a limited number of high streets before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it has been revealed that Wilko will be coming to Northern Ireland for the first time.

The post on a social media site, stated: ‘We’re thrilled to let you know Wilko stores will be returning to the high street and retail parks across the UK, including Northern Ireland for the first time!

‘Following the re-launch of wilko.com and the announcement that wilko products are to be sold in The Range’s 200 stores, what quickly became clear is that wilko is still plays a part in people’s everyday lives.

‘Five stand-alone concept stores will open before Christmas, starting with Plymouth and Exeter, closely followed by two locations in the South-East and one in the North. We plan to give ex-wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While further details on where and when the Northern Ireland store will open, it is sure to attract much interest from shoppers keen to enjoy the Wilko experience.

Thousands of customers welcomed a post on the popular brand’s social media platforms that it would be making a return to business with many appeals for the chain to reopen in many of its previous locations.

From a single hardware store that began in 1930, the Wilko business expanded to have shops throughout the UK and a website that received more than two million visits per week.