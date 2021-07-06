Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Jess

Border Collie

Age: Four

Border Collie Jess is a very friendly lady who loves getting a fuss made over her and lots of cuddles.

Jess is a very friendly lady who loves getting a fuss made over her and lots of cuddles. Jess is unfortunately blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t slow her down or stop her from being the happiest of girls. She is looking for a family who will have ideally had previous experience with her breed and Jess could live with children aged 12 and over. Jess can get excited around cars, so a home with lots of quiet walks away from built up traffic areas is a must.

Beau

German Shepherd

Age: Two

German Shepherd Beau is a stunning dog who still acts like a big puppy.

Beau is a stunning dog who still acts like a big puppy. She loves her toys and enjoys learning new tricks for treats. Beau is looking for an adult only, experienced home; she can be wary of strangers and unsure around other dogs so will need quiet walking areas. Beau requires a large, secure garden where she can enjoy playtime off her lead and ongoing recall training. Beau would benefit from someone with previous experience with larger breeds.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the latest changes at the Centre as restrictions begin to ease.

He said: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs. The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

“However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

“Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

“To book a slot on one of our Information Days, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

“If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about our virtual rehoming process. Thank you.”

* Dogs Trust is working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.