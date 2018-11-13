Ian McKellen set for Ballymena stage

Sir Ian McKellen is looking forward to finding out more about his Ballymena roots as he prepares to embark on an 80-date tour of Northern Ireland and Britain.

The actor will celebrate turning 80 in May next year with a tour of theatres in major cities and also towns including Ballymena to which he revealed he has family links.

He said: “James McKellen left Ballymena in 1840, since then our family have been settled in England but I very much wanted to discover my roots during my UK tour celebrating my 80th birthday. It’s high time I made my debut here raising funds to support the work at The Braid. See you there, I hope!”

Tickets for the show are available at www.wegottickets.com/thebraidartscentre

All profits will benefit specific causes at each theatre.

His intimate show is a mixture of anecdote and acting, including Tolkien, Shakespeare, others...and the audience.

He said: “I’m celebrating my 80th birthday by touring a new solo show to theatres I know well and a few that I don’t. The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage. In-between there will be anecdotes and acting. I open at my local arts centre in January and end up by August in Orkney.”

His Northern Ireland performances are: Belfast’s Lyric Theatre on July 25-26, Waterside Theatre in Derry on July 27. Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena on July 29 and Newtownabbey’s Theatre at the Mill on July 31 and August 1.