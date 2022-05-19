Jac Jossa jets in to launch new BPerfect mega store in Ibiza

Northern Ireland cosmetics brand BPerfect continues to take the local and international beauty world by storm with the announcement of a new megastore in Ibiza.

Located at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel, the new store is the latest bricks-and-mortar establishment to house the company’s covetable range of make-up and tanning products alongside collaborative brands.

Actress, businesswoman, influencer and BPerfect ambassador Jac Jossa flew in specially to launch the new store, which joins BPerfect’s growing list of stores, located in Belfast, Londonderry and Glasgow. A new BPerfect mega store is set to open in Dublin in July of this year.

The new Ibiza location will offer a range of beauty services, including make-up application, hairstyling, braiding and body painting. In addition to BPerfect’s extensive range of cosmetics and tanning products, some of the brands stocked will include Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Voduz, HNB, PLouise, Doll Beauty and Mrs Glam.

The glamorous launch saw guests treated to expertly crafted cocktails by mixologists, a DJ performance of live mixes as well as dance performances. A balloon arch with holographic photo wall provided the perfect backdrop for selfies and group pics. Among the attendees joining Jac Jossa were Jamie Corbett from clothing brand In The Style as well as influencers, high-flying holidaymakers and residents from across the sandy shores of Ibiza.

Nothing short of a true Irish success story, BPerfect Cosmetics have gone from strength to strength over the last 10 years since they launched in 2012, with a personal investment of only £500.

Born in Annalong, founder Brendan McDowell’s true vision and drive are the main forces behind the brand’s global success.

Brendan McDowell, founder and CEO of BPerfect Cosmetics

Brendan, CEO of BPerfect Cosmetics, explained: “We’re absolutely thrilled to open our brand new BPerfect megastore at the iconic Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

“Like our other megastores, this new Ibiza location will be inclusive, welcoming for all age groups, genders and will be somewhere where shoppers can view and sample the hottest products on the globe from a range of brands.”

Since Brendan appeared on RTE’s Dragons Den in 2017, and turned down an €80K investment offer, he’s worked tirelessly to develop a brand that now enjoys cult-like status amongst celebs, style influencers and beauty devotees across the globe, the next stage of the journey ensures their place as the leading beauty brand in Ireland.

Now with over 2,000 retailers worldwide, a figure that is growing daily, there’s no stopping the rise of BPerfect, with much more to come in 2022 and beyond.