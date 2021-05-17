Midsummer Night’s Dream at Riverside

Heartbreak Productions from Leamington Spa - the same family friendly theatre company that brought Alice in Lockdown to the Riverside last year - return with A Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 7.

This year they are bringing Shakespeare’s hilarious and fantastical comedy, up-cycled and rewired for the environmental generation.

Our unsuspecting mortals, camped at an environmental protest, are unaware of the fairies lurking in the woods, ready as ever to unleash magic and mayhem upon any human who dares to venture into the mystical wood.

Join Oberon, Titania, and the ever-playful Puck as we weave our way through this tale of tangled lovers, warring fairies, and hapless human beings.

Using Shakespeare’s timeless imagery, we emphasise the importance of the environment and using our earth’s resources wisely. The costumes and sets will all be made from recycled materials, and we hope our audiences will get into the spirit and bring along some upcycling ideas of their own.

So, pack your picnic and chair or rug, dress in weather appropriate clothing, and join Heartbreak Productions for Shakespeare’s eco-centric, outdoor-theatre favourite, A Midsummer Night’s Dream!

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: July 7 at7pm